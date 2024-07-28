LONDON
London

    • St. Thomas police looking to identify suspects in theft

    St. Thomas, Ont. police
    The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) is looking to identify suspects in relation to a theft.

    On Friday night, the STPS received a call from a resident in the north end of the city, reporting their unlocked vehicle was entered.

    The victim said their wallet was stolen from the vehicle and multiple bank cards were used at different spots across St. Thomas.

    Police said they are continuing to gather video on the incident, looking to identify the suspect or suspects.

