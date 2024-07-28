Police warn of dangers of replica weapons after water gun seized
The Saugeen Shores Police Service (SSPS) is reminding the public just how dangerous replica weapons can be, after a water gun was seized.
On Saturday evening, police were called regarding two people with a firearm near the Port Elgin main beach.
Officers said they found the individuals and determined the firearm was a water gun.
“Police want to stress the dangers of possessing replica weapons as they can be very difficult to differentiate from real firearms,” the SSPS said on Facebook.
“Officers will treat a weapons call as if there is a lethal weapon that poses a risk to public safety.”
Police remind everyone to be responsible with imitation or airsoft weapons.
