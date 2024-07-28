Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries, driver flees: Police
A cyclist has suffered serious life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Long Point, Norfolk County.
Norfolk OPP released the details on X, saying it took place on Erie Boulevard. They added the vehicle was believed to be a newer model black sedan and fled the scene.
The cyclist was taken to hospital for their injuries. The investigation continues.
The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
