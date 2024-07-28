LONDON
London

    • Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries, driver flees: Police

    Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron County OPP headquarters in Clinton, Ont. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    Share

    A cyclist has suffered serious life-threatening injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Long Point, Norfolk County.

    Norfolk OPP released the details on X, saying it took place on Erie Boulevard. They added the vehicle was believed to be a newer model black sedan and fled the scene.

    The cyclist was taken to hospital for their injuries. The investigation continues.

    The OPP is asking anyone with information to contact police immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    With Trudeau's Liberals in trouble, is Mark Carney the answer?

    With the Liberals' consistently poor polling numbers, and rumours Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be working to get former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney into politics, political strategists weigh in on whether the former central banker could be the answer to the party's woes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News