    Youth charged with assault with a weapon in St. Thomas

    St. Thomas police generic
    St. Thomas police have charged a youth with assault with a weapon following an incident in the south end of the city.

    On Saturday evening, police received reports of a disturbance amongst a group of youth.

    Police said one had assaulted another using dog spray.

    The suspect was arrested and now faces charges for assault with a weapon, administer a noxious substance and possession of a prohibited weapon.

