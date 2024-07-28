Journey towards a cure continues during annual MS Bike Ride

It has been a long journey for Barry Travnicek.

“34 years ago, my sister was diagnosed with MS (Multiple Sclerosis),” said Travnicek.

“I didn't know at that time what it was, how to fix it or anything. My mother-in-law let me know that there was an MS ride coming up from Grand Bend to London and I jumped on it, and all the rest is history”.

History is a bit of an understatement. In memory of his late sister, Lynne, Barry has been on a mission to raise as much money as possible.

For this year’s ride, he fundraised $61,000 of the nearly $700,000 brought in by the more than 550 participants.

“We've been really fortunate as we meet up with the people at East Side Bar and Grill,” said Travnicek.

“I do a 50/50 draw there every Friday. That bar -- and I've only been there 16 years -- has raised almost $600,000. 50 cents at a time.”

In November 2023, he topped $1 million raised over more than three decades. Money that can go to people like John Cuddy, who is living with MS.

John Cuddy, a volunteer with the annual MS Bike Ride is living with MS (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

“It’s inspiring because the money raised here really focuses on two things,” said Cuddy.

“One is obviously research. MS is Canada's disease and we have some of the top researchers in the world that live here, and work here. It also supports programs for people living with MS like the Knowledge Network, one-on-one supports, and some exercise programs.”

Cuddy participates in the annual walk and is a volunteer at the MS Bike Ride. He's still hopeful for a cure.

“There's been a lot of supports,” said Cuddy.

“Different medications sometimes help people, but no cure yet”.

Travnicek has achieved his once impossible dream of raising $1 million, but the fight isn't over.

“A lot of people say ‘you’ve reached your goal,” said Travnicek.

“But I’m not done until MS is done. I've been involved in it so long that if I quit, MS wins. I can't let that happen.”