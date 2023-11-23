He did it! London-area man raises $1-million for MS research

A Dorchester man is about to achieve a personal fundraising goal in the seven figures.

“[Friday] we’re going reach $1 million, lifetime raised for the MS Society”, Barry Travincek happily shared with CTV London.

His path to raising the phenomenal sum began after his sister, Lynne, was diagnosed with MS over 30 years ago.

In the first-ever MS Bike tour in 1991, he raised $750 to help her. He’s taken part every year since, while always looking for ways to raise more money.

Initially, he tried car washes and other fundraisers. Each one helped, but none quite hit the mark.

Then, he met George Karigan. The owner of Eastside Bar and Grill on Hamilton Road was looking for a charity to share in his Friday night 50/50 draw.

Three charities had already passed when Barry said ‘Yes!’

The move has more than paid off for MS research.

The late Lynne Littler, Barry Travnicek’s sister. (Source: Submitted)“Fifteen years ago, and over $590,000, I think we made the right choice,” Barry said to George.

“We’re just a small pub in the east end of London that has shown people can make a difference. Every little bit helps every week,” added George.

But a million dollars is far from a ‘little bit’.

Barry knows just how much of a difference the support given by working class people at Eastside has helped in the fight against MS.

“When my sister was diagnosed 33 years ago, they told her to go home. They had nothing for her. Now, there are over 12 treatments with various stages of MS.”

While Lynne lost her battle in 2018, Barry is confident she’d be proud.

It’s perhaps not by chance the anniversary of her death coincides with the million-dollar milestone that has put him under the spotlight.

Asked if he believed Lynne’s spirit would be with him, he responded with a tear.

“Oh yes, no question. No question at all.”

Barry Travnicek and George Karigan, the owner of Eastside Bar and Grill. Nov. 23, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)