Sawed off shot guns and ammunition found following Sarnia home invasion

One person has been arrested following a report of an "unwanted person" inside a home on Trudeau Drive in Sarnia on Sunday.

Initial reports indicated that the person may be armed with a knife. When police arrived the suspect tried to get away through the back of the property but was quickly arrested.

After investigating, officers learned the victim did not know the alleged intruder but had agreed to meet via an internet app.

According to police, "The accused was displaying erratic behavior, appeared to be under the influence of illegal substances, and was asked to leave."

Police said the suspect then produced a sawed off shot gun — fearing imminent harm, the victim called police and the suspect attempted to flee.

After the arrest and a search, police found a duffle bag with two sawed off shotguns with ammunition.

At that time of the arrest, police said the accused was subject to a lifetime court imposed firearms prohibition to not possess firearms, explosives or ammunition.

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including, assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.