Showers and thunderstorms expected across the region

Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.

The daytime high will be around 28 C but will feel like 36 C with the humidex, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

"A low pressure system arrives as we head into Tuesday, the greatest chance for thunderstorms will come in the afternoon and the man threats will be heavy downpours. There's lots of moisture to work with, this air mass is quite warm and that warm air can hold a lot of moisture," said Atchison.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a high of 29 C and conditions looking great going into the August long weekend.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.