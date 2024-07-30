Showers and thunderstorms expected across the region
Tuesday starts off humid with the chance for showers and thunderstorms ramping up as we move through the day.
The daytime high will be around 28 C but will feel like 36 C with the humidex, according to CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
"A low pressure system arrives as we head into Tuesday, the greatest chance for thunderstorms will come in the afternoon and the man threats will be heavy downpours. There's lots of moisture to work with, this air mass is quite warm and that warm air can hold a lot of moisture," said Atchison.
There will be a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a high of 29 C and conditions looking great going into the August long weekend.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 6 or high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Taylor Swift says she is 'in shock' after 3 children died in an attack on a U.K. dance class
British police say a third child has died after a stabbing at a kids' yoga and dance class.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
Windsor
-
Ashley Callingbull becomes first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada
Ashley Callingbull has become the first Indigenous woman to win Miss Universe Canada. The 34-year-old model, actress and television host from Enoch Cree Nation, Alta., was crowned in Windsor, Ont., on Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
-
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
Barrie
-
Two-vehicle crash leads to impaired charges
A young man faces impaired driving charges after a crash on Friday.
-
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
-
Barrie police reunite mystery urns with owner
Barrie Police have reunited the owner of the two urns that were found outside of Barrie City Hall on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Impaired boater charged in cottage country lake
Provincial police charged a 61-year-old man with impaired driving of boat on a lake in cottage country Sunday.
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK How is the fallout from the Canada Soccer scandal affecting the players?
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
Toronto
-
Thunderstorms expected in Toronto this afternoon
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Suspected impaired driver repeatedly struck officer in Whitby, police say
A suspected impaired driver is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Whitby over the weekend.
Montreal
-
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Atlantic
-
First season of commercial whelk fishery opens in Cape Breton
The opening of the first commercial fishery season for whelk was celebrated in Louisbourg, N.S., Tuesday.
-
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
-
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Osborne Village parking lot eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
-
Crash impacting Tuesday morning traffic in east Winnipeg
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
CFL fan breaks world record for visiting stadiums in fastest time
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
Calgary
-
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy said on Tuesday that it will sell a minority stake in its Nova Gas transmission system and the Foothills pipeline assets for C$1 billion ($722.1 million) to certain indigenous Canadian communities as part of a plan to reduce its debt and fund investments.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Microsoft reports network infrastructure issues globally
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
-
Jury in murder-conspiracy trial to hear final arguments about Coutts blockade
Lawyers are set to make final arguments to a jury today in the trial of two men accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
-
Loss of iconic Grand Union Hotel in Athabasca to fire 'shock' to community
The Grand Union Hotel caught fire just after dawn on July 23, with several emergency crews fighting the blaze and keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. By mid-morning, the fire had spread to the roof. The hotel collapsed later that day.
Vancouver
-
Woman rescued off B.C. glacier calls those who braved smoky conditions 'superheroes'
Laurence Desjardins says the wind was loud enough to keep her awake through the night as white ash fell around the tent where she was camping with friends on a glacier in B.C.'s West Kootenay region.
-
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
-
Video shows suspected arson inside Walmart in East Vancouver
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.