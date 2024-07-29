Research hopes to combat negative psychological effects of chronic cannabis use

Researchers at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry are working to find a remedy to combat the negative effects of chronic cannabis use later in life.

Heavy cannabis use among young people aged 12-17 has been showed to have links to depression, anxiety, and diminished motivation in adulthood. At this time, there is no known remedy for these effects.

Western researchers Marta De Felice and Steven Laviolette have shown the potential for the antioxidant N-acetylcysteine (NAC) to mitigate these effects in animal models. NAC is available over the counter, and is a natural health product commonly used to combat overdoses of acetaminophen.

According to De Felice, studies show that NAC neutralises oxidative stress, which can damage cells and antioxidants. It also has been shown to regulate levels of glutamate; preserving natural functions of the part of the brain known as nucleus accumbens.

“The nucleus accumbens is a region of the brain that regulates mood disorders and addiction and is responsible for motivated behaviours,” said De Felice. “That’s why testing NAC in this region was so relevant in this study, since it is a crucial area to mediate the effect of drugs being perceived as a reward.”

Researchers believe that focussing on this region of the brain can prevent the development of depression and anxiety.

The goal is to move to a clinical trail in the next couple of years, with hopes to provide an eventual treatment for youths to address the negative effects of excessive cannabis exposure.