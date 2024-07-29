Mural by local artist and skateboarder unveiled at London skate park

Today a local skate park get a fresh pop of colour – a new mural at Springbank Park’s Byron Skateboard Park was unveiled.

Painted by local artist and skateboarder Devin Ryan, the mural is bright, colourful, and graffiti inspired.

“Doing large scale doodles of whatever comes to my mind is one of my favourite ways to create art,” said Ryan. “Creating this mural was a full circle moment where I got to work where I have fun. It wasn’t even work; it was just fun.”

The mural is titled 'Imagination Endless', and was painted in just two short days.

“I’m very happy to see yet another piece of public artwork being added to our city,” said Mayor Josh Morgan. “I am always impressed by the level of talent London artists bring to every project, and I know the community will appreciate this bright enhancement to the skate park.”