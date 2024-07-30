Find virtual medical appointments daunting? London hospitals now have a 'digital navigator'

London Health Sciences Centre, and St. Joseph’s Health Care in London are working to expand the availability of virtual appointments – making it easier to access care for a growing list of patients.

But what about those who find technology cumbersome, confusing or intimidating? They’re employing the expertise of a new kind of care expert, a “digital navigator”.

Sam Ayoko is working to help patients and caregivers – providing appointments to help them get set up for a remote appointment.

“Our primary role is to bridge the gap between patients and technology,” said Ayoko. “We provide one-on-one assistance prior to their appointment, helping them set up the necessary software, troubleshoot technical issues such as audio and video problems, and ensure a smooth and seamless virtual care experience.”

The service can be critical to those housebound by their conditions, and his services have been dubbed a “life saver” by some happy patients.

“Virtual care and the support I received has opened my world - to being active and to friends through Third Age Outreach, and to health care I need, without leaving home,” said 65-year-old Mike Drabick.

Dabrick is housebound due to medical issues, Ayoko helped him to install virtual meeting software on his computer for quick and easy access to virtual care. “I’m fairly new to the computer and was having big problems connecting. Now I can simply push the right button and I’m in.”

Whether you need help setting up a camera or microphone, software, troubleshooting, or finding somewhere to access spaces in their community that have Wi-Fi, the help of a digital navigator ensures that technical competency is no barrier to care.

Although virtual care is not a new concept, a growing number of services are available virtually – and now, there’s no excuse not to!