Find virtual medical appointments daunting? London hospitals now have a 'digital navigator'
London Health Sciences Centre, and St. Joseph’s Health Care in London are working to expand the availability of virtual appointments – making it easier to access care for a growing list of patients.
But what about those who find technology cumbersome, confusing or intimidating? They’re employing the expertise of a new kind of care expert, a “digital navigator”.
Sam Ayoko is working to help patients and caregivers – providing appointments to help them get set up for a remote appointment.
“Our primary role is to bridge the gap between patients and technology,” said Ayoko. “We provide one-on-one assistance prior to their appointment, helping them set up the necessary software, troubleshoot technical issues such as audio and video problems, and ensure a smooth and seamless virtual care experience.”
The service can be critical to those housebound by their conditions, and his services have been dubbed a “life saver” by some happy patients.
“Virtual care and the support I received has opened my world - to being active and to friends through Third Age Outreach, and to health care I need, without leaving home,” said 65-year-old Mike Drabick.
Dabrick is housebound due to medical issues, Ayoko helped him to install virtual meeting software on his computer for quick and easy access to virtual care. “I’m fairly new to the computer and was having big problems connecting. Now I can simply push the right button and I’m in.”
Whether you need help setting up a camera or microphone, software, troubleshooting, or finding somewhere to access spaces in their community that have Wi-Fi, the help of a digital navigator ensures that technical competency is no barrier to care.
Although virtual care is not a new concept, a growing number of services are available virtually – and now, there’s no excuse not to!
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taylor Swift says she is 'in shock' after 2 children died in an attack on a U.K. dance class
Police were questioning a suspect and working Tuesday to understand what motivated a 17-year-old boy to attack children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class, leaving two dead and six in critical condition.
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
Family rents Quebec woman's pool on app without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Donald Trump says he 'probably' will debate Kamala Harris but 'can also make a case for not'
Donald Trump on Monday seemed to back away from his earlier commitment to debate Vice-President Kamala Harris, questioning the value of a meetup and saying he 'probably' will debate but he 'can also make a case for not doing it.'
NEW Gangsta rapper to grandfather: The Olympic gold rebranding of Snoop Dogg
The 52-year-old rapper's transformation – from superstar on trial for murder in the 1990s to Martha Stewart bestie on 'grandpa's duties' at the Olympics – has been so slow and shrewd.
Report reveals widespread discrimination at highest level of Canada's public service
A group of workers' rights organizations is calling for the removal of top executives in the federal public service, after an internal audit obtained through an Access to Information request revealed a workplace culture of racial stereotyping, micro-aggressions and verbal violence within the Privy Council Office.
Gunmen on jet skis open fire at rival drug dealer at a beach in Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy
Gunmen riding jet skis opened fire at a rival drug dealer on a beach in the resort town of Cancun, killing a 12-year-old boy before fleeing, Mexican authorities said.
Here are some things dentists say you should never do
It's easy to overlook, neglect and even abuse our teeth, and while a broken bone can heal over time, a damaged tooth can't. CTVNews.ca spoke with a dentist and a professor of dentistry to find out which bad dental habits to avoid for a healthy smile. Here is their best advice.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opts out of Harris VP vetting: AP sources
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice-President Kamala Harris' running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
-
Kitchener townhouse fire under investigation
Emergency services were called to Silver Aspen Crescent around 2 a.m. Monday.
Windsor
-
No impact and no worry: Auto analysts weigh-in on European company decision to pause building an EV battery factory in Ontario
Umicore has decided to reassess their battery materials business, citing “significant worsening of the EV market”.
-
Essex County to see increased traffic over long weekend
Essex County will see heightened traffic this Civic long weekend for the Hogs for Hospice Motorcycle Rally.
-
22-year-old charged with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest: Police
The Windsor police have charged a 22-year-old man with assaulting an officer and resisting arrest following an incident on Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Bayview Drive detour improvements
City of Barrie is making changes to the detour on Bayview Drive at Little Avenue.
-
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
-
Highway 400 at Highway 88 reopened after fatal crash
Highway 400 northbound lanes have reopened after a fatal motorcycle collision.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police lay impaired driving charges against man who ran from party bus crash
A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving after fleeing the scene of a crash in Sudbury's Valley area on foot.
-
Do you know this person? Timmins police seeking help identifying suspect
Timmins Police Service is investigating a weapons incident at Albert’s Hotel on Mountjoy Street South that occurred Sunday evening.
-
Inquest explores challenges of remote health care after death of First Nations woman
A coroner's inquest into the death of a First Nations woman that opened Monday is expected to shed light on the challenges of delivering health care in remote communities.
Ottawa
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK How is the fallout from the Canada Soccer scandal affecting the players?
CTV News Ottawa's Patricia Boal spoke to Drew Beckie, Atlético Ottawa's head of development, on CTV News at Six to discuss the pressure players might be under, not only playing on the world stage, but also under the shadow of a scandal.
-
Major blaze engulfs Stittsville home
Ottawa Fire Services brought a blaze in Stittsville under control early Monday evening after flames engulfed the property. Two people were reported hurt.
-
OC Transpo reducing O-Train service to every 10 minutes during midday periods this fall
The OC Transpo website says starting Aug. 26, the Confederation Line will run every 10 minutes at stations between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. Peak-period service will continue to be every 5 minutes, according to OC Transpo.
Toronto
-
Thunderstorms expected in Toronto this afternoon
Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Toronto on Tuesday as the city wraps up what has been the wettest July on record.
-
-
Suspect charged with kidnapping as police search for missing woman from York Region
Police north of Toronto have charged a suspect with kidnapping as the search continues for a woman who investigators say went missing under 'suspicious circumstances.'
Montreal
-
-
Police investigate woman's suspicious death in Lachine
Montreal police say they are investigating a suspicous death after the body of a 64-year-old woman was found in an apartment in Lachine Monday evening.
-
Montreal byelection expected to be a tight race between Liberals, NDP: analyst
The countdown is on for the byelection in the Montreal riding of LaSalle-Emard-Verdun and it's shaping up to be a close race between the Liberals and the NDP, according to one political analyst.
Atlantic
-
Indian community in 'deep grief' over fatal crash near Oromocto, N.B.
The three people killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash near Oromocto, N.B., were related to each other and from Moncton’s Indian community, CTV News has learned.
-
'Hateful and senseless terror': N.S. Black community left shaken as police continue search for shooting suspects
Families who attended a reunion in Africville -- a historic neighbourhood in north-end Halifax – over the weekend are still packing up their belongings two days after a shooting ended the annual event early.
-
Fire destroys tents at designated Halifax encampment site
A fire destroyed two tents at a designated encampment site in Halifax on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Vacant Osborne Village parking lot eyed for redevelopment
A fenced-off parking lot in the heart of Osborne Village could finally be getting a new lease on life.
-
Manitoba Hydro restarting international consulting business
On Monday, the Kinew government announced it was resuming operations for Hydro's international consulting business, Manitoba Hydro International (MHI).
-
Monday Night Meteors: what you need to know about tonight’s meteor shower
Two meteor showers – the southern Delta Aquariids and the Alpha Capricornids – are expected to peak overnight.
Calgary
-
How E. coli got in daycare meat loaf, sickening hundreds, may never be known: report
A report into a massive E. coli outbreak at Calgary child-care facilities that saw hundreds fall ill says it was likely tied to meat loaf at one meal, but how it got there can’t be determined for sure.
-
Jasper Updates: Parks Canada says no fires still burning in town, fires still threaten community
All fires in the town of Jasper are out, officials have announced.
-
Safety upgrades being considered for site of fatal collision
Following a collision east of Calgary on Friday that killed four people, there are calls to upgrade the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 564.
Edmonton
-
-
KDays attendance jumps, Taste of Edmonton's declines: organizers
KDays and Taste of Edmonton released the attendance numbers for both festivals on Monday after they officially wrapped up on Sunday.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
-
Video shows suspected arson inside Walmart in East Vancouver
Video captured by shoppers reveals the frantic moments when fire suddenly sparked inside Vancouver’s only Walmart Supercentre on Saturday morning.
-
B.C. wildlife rescue centre launches awareness campaign over law-breaking python
The fate of an ailing, unlawfully large snake is in limbo, as the owner of a wildlife rescue centre navigates British Columbia’s rules for controlled alien species.