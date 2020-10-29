LONDON, ONT. -- London police have charged a St. Thomas woman after numerous tips poured in about an alleged impaired driver.

Approximately 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to multiple calls from the public regarding a vehicle driving in a dangerous manner in the area of Hawthorne Road and Aldersbrook Road.

The driver allegedly struck a curb numerous times before narrowly missing parked cars and poles along the roadway.

As more tips came in, police were able to locate the driver in the area of Fanshawe Park Road and Pinnacle Drive.

As police approached the vehicle, officials say the driver hit their cruiser and continued to drive on.

The vehicle was stopped moments later in the area of Derwent Road.

A 66-year-old St. Thomas woman is facing charges for impaired operation of a conveyance, failing to comply with a breath test, and failing to stop at the scene of accident.

Damages to the suspect vehicle and the police cruiser are estimated to be about $10,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear court in January.