LONDON, ONT. -- A woman is facing several charges after six businesses were vandalized in the downtown core with graffiti, including anti-Semitic images.

Tuesday afternoon it was reported that three buildings including a business in the 100-block of Carling Street had been hit with the vandalism.

After launching an investigation police discovered three more businesses on Dundas Street also were tagged.

The type of damage included anti-Semitic imagery and other images and writings.

Surveillance footage was obtained by investigators, and a suspect was identified.

Wednesday evening officers on foot patrol arrested a 39-year-old woman and charged her with six counts of property damage under $5,000.

In a release Police Chief Steve Williams thanked the public for their assistance.

“To make it clear, the London Police Service does not condone acts of hatred or violence toward any individuals or groups in our community. We will continue to investigate all calls of this nature, and apply charges as appropriate,” said Williams.

To date no hate related charges have been issued.