Council shares lessons learned after 'flame train' fiasco

A new report to London City Council outlines lessons learned and the cost of the ‘flame train’ that rolled through the downtown this past spring.

On the evening of April 21, CKPC freight cars carrying wooden rail ties caught fire. It created a fiery spectacle captured by motorists and frightened nearby residents.

The report to the Community and Protective Services Committee sets out recommendations for dealing with similar events in the future.

Among them is a new four-point plan to notify the public of significant events. It ensures all options to get the word out are explored.

That includes Alert London software, which messages residents in the immediate vicinity.

The report indicates that service was not used the night of the flaming train.

The cost associated with fighting the fire was $21,912.96. CKPC has already reimbursed the city.