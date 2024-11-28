LONDON
London

    • The importance of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: London fire

    Fire crews on scene of an overnight incident in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Nov. 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Fire crews on scene of an overnight incident in Wortley Village in London, Ont. on Nov. 28, 2024. (Source: London Fire Department/X)
    London fire crews are finishing up on scene of an overnight fire and are reminding the public the importance of smoke carbon monoxide detectors.

    Crews were on scene of the incident overnight in Wortley village in the early morning hours of Thursday.

    No injuries were reported; however, the London Fire Department remind to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

    In a post on X, the department said these detectors are critical in saving your life when it comes to an incident in your home.

