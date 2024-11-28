LONDON
London

    • Suspect wanted in relation to Christmas decoration theft

    A suspect is seen in home security footage on Alexandria Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service) A suspect is seen in home security footage on Alexandria Avenue in St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
    A suspect is sought by St. Thomas police after Christmas decorations were stolen from two homes on Alexandria Avenue.

    A resident reported the incident to police on Wednesday, saying overnight, their security camera showed a person taking an angel statue from their front lawn.

    Following the report, a neighbour on the street reported a moose statue was taken from their yard.

    The investigation remains ongoing.

