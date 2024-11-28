LONDON
London

    • Labatt offering reward for return of stolen sign

    The word Labatt was stolen off the fence outside Labatt Park in London, Ont. on Nov. 17, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) The word Labatt was stolen off the fence outside Labatt Park in London, Ont. on Nov. 17, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    The iconic ‘Labatt’ sign is still missing from Labatt Park, and the company wants your help.

    Labatt is offering a reward for the return of the stolen sign.

    Company officials say they'll pay $2,000 to anyone who brings back the sign or provides information leading to its return.

    Tips can be left through the company's website.

    The sign at the historic ballpark was reported stolen back on Nov. 16.

