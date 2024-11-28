Grey Bruce OPP searching for snowmobiles stolen from home

The Grey Bruce OPP are searching for a pair of snowmobiles that were reported stolen from a home in Saugeen First Nation.

On Wednesday just before 11:50 a.m., police responded to 2nd Avenue South, where alongside the snowmobiles, a trailer was also reported stolen.

The sleds were described as a black 2009 ARTI TZ1 Snowmobile with license plate number 1AL310 and a blue 2005 YAMA SXV Snowmobile with plate number 966275.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers online or called in at 1-800-222-8477.