London police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on Carling Street
Published Tuesday, February 2, 2021 4:20PM EST
Antisemitic graffiti spray painted on a Carling Street building in London Ont. on Feb. 2, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a rash of hate-based graffiti in the city's downtown core.
Three vacant buildings on Carling Street have been hit with anti-Semitic graffiti sometime within the past 24 hours.
London police have confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.
It's unclear at this time if it will be treated as a hate crime.
There is no word yet as to when it will be cleaned up.