LONDON, ONT. -- London police are investigating a rash of hate-based graffiti in the city's downtown core.

Three vacant buildings on Carling Street have been hit with anti-Semitic graffiti sometime within the past 24 hours.

London police have confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.

It's unclear at this time if it will be treated as a hate crime.

There is no word yet as to when it will be cleaned up.