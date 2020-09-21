MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Two people have been charged in connection with the vandalism of Port Elgin's PRIDE rainbow crosswalk last month.

Saugeen Shores police say an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man are facing charges.

Police began investigating a potentially hate-motivated crime after the crosswalk on Gustavus Street, by Saugeen District Senior School was damaged.

On Aug. 26, drivers had allegedly spun their tires intentionally, leaving burnout marks on the newly installed crosswalk, police said.

The men, both from Saugeen Shores, have each been charged with mischief under $5,000, and the 19-year-old was also charged with stunt driving.

Investigators say there have been other mischief incidents related to the crosswalk and are asking for public help to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-832-2500 or CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS.