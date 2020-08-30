Advertisement
New rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Port Elgin
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 2:32PM EDT
Damaged rainbow crosswalk in Port Elgin Ont. on Aug. 29, 2020. (Courtesy: Saugeen Shores Police)
LONDON, ONT. -- Saugeen Shores police are investigating after the newly installed Rainbow Crosswalk in Port Elgin was vandalized Saturday.
Police say between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. some vehicles intentionally spun their tires on the crosswalk, defacing the surface.
Police are treating the incident as a a hate-motivated crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saugeen Shore Police Service at 519-832-2500 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 (TIPS).