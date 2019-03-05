Featured
Winter not letting go in midwestern Ontario
Blowing snow causes traffic headaches in midwestern Ontario on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:47PM EST
Snow squalls and blowing snow have impacted travel in Midwestern Ontario Tuesday.
There’s a snow squall watch for Grey and Bruce counties, but snowfall and drifting snow are causing slow travel as far south as Stratford.
As much as 20 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of midwestern Ontario, most likely along the Bruce Peninsula, by Wednesday morning.