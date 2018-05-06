

London, CTV London





The Liberal Party has added another London candidate in advance of the June 7 provincial election.

Lawvin Hadisi is described in a party news release as a first-generation Canadian and advocate for greater access to postsecondary education

Hadisi was nominated on Saturday as the Ontario Liberal Party candidate in the riding of London-Fanshawe.

“I’m running to be the MPP for London-Fanshawe because I believe that together we can make our community even stronger,” Hadisi was quoted in the statement. “Government is all about what can be accomplished when people come together to tackle big problems. As the MPP for London-Fanshawe, I will make sure our community has a seat at that table.”

The release says Hadisi was born, raised, and educated in London where her parents ran a local business at the Argyle Mall to support their three daughters.

It goes on to quote Hadisi, “Their hard work to ensure opportunities for their children inspired Hadisi to become an advocate for better access to postsecondary education and greater learning opportunities for people of all ages.”