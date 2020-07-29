WINGHAM, ONT. -- Hanover police have a man in custody they believe is responsible for an armed robbery Monday afternoon.

Police say on Monday around 4:30 p.m., a man walked into the Circle K convenience store on 10th Street in Hanover, brandished a knife, and demanded cash from the cashier.

With cash in hand, police say the suspect fled on foot. The store clerk wasn’t injured.

That night, police say they arrested a suspect matching the clerk’s description of the suspect.

A 31-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing one charge of armed robbery, and one charge of using a disguise with intent.

Hanover police are looking for anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage, who was in the area of the Circle K on Monday afternoon to contact them.