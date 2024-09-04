Back to school for London kids as new provincial cellphone ban takes effect

The new school year got underway for most London area students today – and this year new province-wide rules for cell phones will be impacting classrooms.

With a wave, and a kiss blown from mom, elementary school children headed off for the first day of the school year this morning.

For all parents, it is a tough day of transition.

High school student Ibrahim said that while he was looking forward to the new year, it wasn’t without it’s first-day jitters, “I'm pretty excited. Pretty nervous at the same time. I actually just moved to a new school.”

First-day stress is nothing new according to the principal at Northbrae Public School in London's north-east end according to Principal Tara McDonald, "We all have butterflies and we tell the children that too as they're arriving. That is totally normal."

Northbrae Public School, September 4, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

This year, books will become the "norm" in class as smartphones take a back seat.

The rules are now straightforward across the province. Phones are completely banned for kids up to Grade 6, while students Grades 7 to 12 must have to have them muted and out of sight.

McDonald said that at Northbrae the switch is nothing new - three years ago, it implemented similar rules, "We just decided that it was best for students, and we shared that with our families, and they agreed it was more of a distraction. We were finding there were more problems."

McDonald contends classroom time is now better utilized, "100 per cent - especially we find, you know, not only during the learning time instructional time but also during breaks. we were having issues in the washroom and on the yard."

Two children walk to school for their first day of class, September 4, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

For teens heading to high school, a smartphone ban is a tough pill to swallow, however most that CTV London spoke with believe it is the right move.

High school student Alexis said that she doesn’t need her phone, "I mean, I recently just got my phone back from being grounded, so I can live without my phone. You've learned how.”

And with no phones in their hands, perhaps teens will revert to play.