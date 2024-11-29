Employees pepper sprayed at London business

London police are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted as part of an assault investigation.

Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to a report of an assault in progress at a business int he 600 block of Wilkins St. near Wellington Road.

Police said a man walked into the business and sprayed an employee with pepper spray. When another employee tried to stop the suspect from leaving the store, they were also sprayed.

The suspect fled from the store.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have video surveillance or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police.

Suspect description