Some signs of progress, but frustration still grows over former McCormick’s site
There are signs of progress at the site of the former McCormick’s cookie factory in London’s Old East Village, but the condition of the historic building continues to be a concern for both the ward councillor and neighbours.
“Any barriers that are put up are really just temporary,” explained neighbour Richard Hartwick.
Once known as the Sunshine Palace for its natural light, historic glass windows now lay in shambles at the entry to the early 20th century industrial heritage property. Outer fencing in the front has been knocked over, and the building is surrounded by weeds and growth. Hartwick said that the building attracts an unwelcome element.
“When the vagrants or whatever want to get in there, they just pull it apart, push it to the side until somebody calls. It could be a few days before the police, or anybody does anything with it. You know it’s really disheartening,” he said.
Gord Inglis operates Inglis Cycle, just behind the property. He said he worries about kids getting inside the building.
“They’re going up ladders that are attached to the side of a four, five storey building. And it’s just a matter of time we think that somebody’s going to get hurt, or worse,” said Inglis.
Former McCormicks Beta Brands factory, Dundas Street, London, September 4, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
The factory closed in 2008. The property has since been severed into two – and is currently owned by Woodstock based Sierra Construction. A dispute between the city and property owner over park space is currently before the Ontario Land Tribunal. A hearing was held Wednesday, but no decision was made. Ward four city councillor, Susan Stevenson, said that neighbours are losing patience.
“We all want this moving forward, and restored, and something amazing happening in that location. Neighbours are really frustrated, not just with how terrible it looks, but real concerns over safety,” said Stevenson.
When the dust finally settles on both the property, and the dispute itself, the site promises to be a much-welcomed development for the area. Townhouses, senior apartments, and long term care are proposed for the northern portion of the property. While the actual cookie factory building itself, would be repurposed into mixed use.
Former McCormicks Beta Brands factory, Dundas Street, London, September 4, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
Some progress at the site is evident, as heavy equipment works away on the north side clearing land and debris. Inglis likes what he sees.
“They’re starting to clear up some of the old existing portion of the McCormick’s building, and it looks like they’re progressing forward with hopefully some new buildings,” he said.
The Ontario Land Tribunal said that decisions typically take 30 to 60 days, or longer.
