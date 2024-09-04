Increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation
According to police, there is currently an increased police presence in Newbury following an investigation.
Currently there are no concerns for public safety, however the public is being advised to avoid the area of Broadway Street between Henry Street, James Street, and Emmot Street for the time being.
More updates will be provided as they become available.
