Driver nabbed during back-to-school safety blitz

    Police have nabbed a driver during the London police’s back-to-school safety blitz.

    An officer said they clocked a driver going 98 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone on Springbank Drive.

    The driver was charged with stunt driving.

    Their license was suspended for 30 days and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

