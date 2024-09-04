Woman arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

LONDON
    A 59-year-old St. Thomas resident has been arrested following an incident with police officers.

    In the early morning hours on Wednesday, police were called to an address in the downtown for an unwanted person.

    Police said a woman was uttering death threats to a security guard.

    The suspect was found in the area, where police said she allegedly assaulted a police officer and resisted arrest.

    The suspect was taken to the police station, but later released from custody.

    St. Thomas police added once she was released, she went back to an address, breaching release conditions.

