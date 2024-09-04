Wellington Road to be closed overnight, reopening Thursday morning
Wellington Road will be closed from Montgomery Gate to south of Bradley Avenue Wednesday night.
Bradley Avenue will also be closed between Montgomery Road and just east of Wellington Road.
The closure will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday, reopening Thursday at 6 a.m.
On Thursday, beginning at 11 p.m., Wellington Road will be closed overnight between White Oaks Mall and the entrance to Wellington Commons. It will reopen Friday at 6 a.m.
The closures are for crews to activate temporary traffic signals at the intersections, part of the Wellington Gateway Phase 4 project.
Detour signage will be in place for drivers. Drivers are asked to use Exeter Road, White Oak Road and Southdale Road.
Pedestrian access will remain open.
