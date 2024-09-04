‘Just Peace Advocates’ rallying at London CRA office on Thursday

“Just Peace Advocates” will be coming together on Thursday, also International Day of Charity, to rally at the London Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) office.

The protests are due to “lax attitude towards charities assisting Israel’s genocide”.

“On International Day of Charity, we are telling the CRA that groups promoting genocide shouldn’t be considered charity,” said Karem Rodman, Just Peace Advocates.

“Forcing all Canadians to subsidize the Israeli military, racist organizations and West Bank colonies is a perversion of charity.”

Protests in Ontario will also be held in Toronto, Mississauga, St. Catherines, Ottawa and Peterborough. A total of 18 will happen across Canada.

“A truly independent, law-abiding CRA would revoke the charitable status of dozens of organizations violating CRA rules by assisting the Israeli military, racist organizations and West Bank colonies,” said Khaled Mouammar, former president of the Canadian Arab Federation.

According to a news release, the protests come after over 200 charities raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars a year for projects in Israel.