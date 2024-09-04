LONDON
London

    • One person dead following serious single vehicle collision

    File photo. (CTV News) File photo. (CTV News)
    Share

    One person has died following a serious single vehicle collision in Georgian Bluffs.

    Just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to the scene. Four people were taken to hospital, where a 69-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing was pronounced dead.

    The three other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

    Concession 21 was closed between Zion Church Road and Sideroad 20 following the incident, but has since reopened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba resigns as Russian strikes kill 7 people in Lviv

    Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, one of Ukraine's most recognizable faces on the international stage, submitted his resignation Wednesday ahead of an expected major government reshuffle. Russian strikes, meanwhile, killed seven people in a western Ukraine city, a day after one of the deadliest missile attacks since the war began.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News