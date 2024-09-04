One person dead following serious single vehicle collision

One person has died following a serious single vehicle collision in Georgian Bluffs.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services were called to the scene. Four people were taken to hospital, where a 69-year-old from Neyaashiinigmiing was pronounced dead.

The three other occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Concession 21 was closed between Zion Church Road and Sideroad 20 following the incident, but has since reopened.