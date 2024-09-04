LONDON
    • Beautiful weather projected for the first day back to school

    High school students board a bus for the first day of school in London, Ont. on Sept. 4, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) High school students board a bus for the first day of school in London, Ont. on Sept. 4, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Today is the first day of school for many local kids, and if you ask CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, families can look forward to nearly perfect fall weather to kick off the first couple of days back.

    “Lots of sunshine for your Wednesday – if you’re heading back to school, gorgeous conditions first thing in the morning, but you may need a light jacket.”

    If you’re a fan of the warmer weather, it’s not completely behind us just yet – fall still has plenty of warmer days in store, “Sunshine will continue into Thursday, heating up – 27 starting to feel like the low thirties.”

    Unfortunately, that summery weather won’t last, “We have rain in the forecast on Friday as a cold front rolls in, cool air will follow and that will generate lake effect showers into Saturday.”

     

    Here’s your London area forecast heading into this week:

    Today: Sunny. Hazy. High 24 degrees, feeling like 25 with humidex. UV index 7 or high.

    Tonight: Clear. Hazy early in the evening. Low 11 degrees.

    Thursday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 23 degrees.

    Saturday: Showers. High 16 degrees.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 16 degrees.

