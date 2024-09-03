Huron County OPP looking to identify two people of interest in ‘significant theft’

Huron County OPP are calling on the public to identify two people of interest in a “significant theft” from an Exeter business.

Police said the theft took place on Aug. 25 from a retail store in the town.

Police have provided no further details about the situation, however anyone with information, or who happens to recognize the people in the photos, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or through P3 Tips.