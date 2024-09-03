LONDON
London

    • Huron County OPP looking to identify two people of interest in ‘significant theft’

    Source: West Region OPP/X. Source: West Region OPP/X.
    Share

    Huron County OPP are calling on the public to identify two people of interest in a “significant theft” from an Exeter business.

    Police said the theft took place on Aug. 25 from a retail store in the town.

    Police have provided no further details about the situation, however anyone with information, or who happens to recognize the people in the photos, is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or through P3 Tips.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How the John Tavares tax case could affect professional athletes in Canada and the U.S.

    John Tavares has taken more than 20,000 faceoffs during his 15-year NHL career, but it's one with the Canada Revenue Agency that may be the most consequential. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is taking the CRA to court over a dispute as to how a signing bonus from 2018 should be taxed. The ruling could have a chilling effect on how Canadian NHL franchises negotiate with unrestricted free agents.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News