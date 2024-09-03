Former Woodstock Mayor facing charges in court Tuesday
Former Woodstock Mayor, Trevor Birtch, was back in a London courthouse on Tuesday in connection to three counts of sexual assault.
Justice Spencer Nicholson is presiding over the new trial.
Birtch stood up, pleading not guilty to all three counts. He plans to testify during the trial.
Last month, the 49-year-old was found guilty on two separate charges of assault and sexual assault involving another woman. He will be sentenced for those charges on Sept. 10.
The three counts are from August 2021, April 2022, and the third is for alleged acts between January 2017 and April 2022.
Three witnesses will be called, including the alleged female victim, whose identity is protected.
A publication ban is in place for the trial.
