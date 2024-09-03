Police looking to identify suspects in robbery investigation

The Grey Bruce OPP are looking to identify suspects, part of a robbery investigation in Georgian Bluffs.

On Aug. 25 around 7:30 p.m., police were called regarding a robbery at a business on Highway 6 and Highway 21.

Police said three suspects reportedly entered the store and were acting suspicious. A security guard on the premises spoke to the group, that then allegedly stole store items and ran.

The total amount of stolen goods was under $5,000.

“As the security guard and manager were attempting to stop the theft from occurring, they were both assaulted,” read a news release from the Grey Bruce OPP.

Injuries were minor and did not need medical attention. Police said the store sustained around $200 worth of damage.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the suspects is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.