South Bruce OPP offer tips for back to school

As students head back to school on Tuesday, the South Bruce OPP are offering tips for drivers.

Motorists are reminded to give extra time to get to your destination, as delays are likely. Children will be travelling to school on foot, bikes and school buses, causing frequent stops.

The OPP said to take extra caution and watch for kids on or near roads, especially in and around school zones.

Be mindful of your speed and expect students to cross in unexpected areas.

“South Bruce OPP members will be visible on patrol in our school zones, making sure motorists are complying and reminding students the importance of bicycle helmets and road safety,” said South Bruce OPP Staff Sergeant, Deb McClure. “Your children’s safety is our priority.”

The police said it is illegal to ignore a school crossing guard and vehicles must stay stopped until the crosswalk is cleared.

The same rule applies for school buses and drivers must stay stopped until the stop sign and flashing lights have stopped, or the bus begins moving again.

Parents and guardians should remind their kids of safety when travelling to school, according to OPP.

More information is available here.