South Bruce OPP offer tips for back to school
As students head back to school on Tuesday, the South Bruce OPP are offering tips for drivers.
Motorists are reminded to give extra time to get to your destination, as delays are likely. Children will be travelling to school on foot, bikes and school buses, causing frequent stops.
The OPP said to take extra caution and watch for kids on or near roads, especially in and around school zones.
Be mindful of your speed and expect students to cross in unexpected areas.
“South Bruce OPP members will be visible on patrol in our school zones, making sure motorists are complying and reminding students the importance of bicycle helmets and road safety,” said South Bruce OPP Staff Sergeant, Deb McClure. “Your children’s safety is our priority.”
The police said it is illegal to ignore a school crossing guard and vehicles must stay stopped until the crosswalk is cleared.
The same rule applies for school buses and drivers must stay stopped until the stop sign and flashing lights have stopped, or the bus begins moving again.
Parents and guardians should remind their kids of safety when travelling to school, according to OPP.
More information is available here.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China hits Canada with anti-dumping probe on canola imports in response to EV tariffs
China said on Tuesday it plans to start an anti-dumping investigation into canola imports from Canada, after Ottawa moved to impose tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, lifting prices of domestic rapeseed oil futures to a one-month peak.
'Like being in prison': Via Rail passenger says people stranded without food, water
A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
Just returned from the Olympics, a Ugandan athlete is set on fire by her boyfriend
A Ugandan athlete living in Kenya was set ablaze by her boyfriend and is currently receiving treatment for 75 per cent burns, police said.
BREAKING Russian missile strike kills 41 people and wounds 180 in Ukrainian city of Poltava, Zelenskyy says
Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and nearby hospital in a central region of Ukraine, killing at least 41 people and wounding 180 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
'I wouldn't be here': Ontario supervised consumption site users speak out on closures
Reggie Garrett weeps as he speaks about the Parkdale Queen West Community Health Centre, which houses the supervised consumption site he uses. It is one of 10 such sites slated for closure after the province announced new rules.
The US$10-million cocktail everyone is drinking at the U.S. Open
At the U.S. Open currently underway in New York, a single cocktail will surpass US$10 million in sales before the tennis grand slam event ends Sept. 8.
Condoms can't be trusted and boys don't cry in Catholic Paraguay's first sex ed program
For the first time, Paraguay's Ministry of Education has endorsed a national sex ed curriculum. But in a surprising twist, it's the sexual health educators and feminists who are panicked.
Attempted jailbreak at a Congo prison kills 129 people as chaos erupts with a stampede and gunshots
An attempted jailbreak in Congo's main prison left 129 people dead, including some who were shot and others who died in a stampede at the overcrowded facility, authorities said Tuesday. Activists alleged the death toll was higher but did not provide a figure.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.