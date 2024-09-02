Grand Bend bridge construction project taking place over next two years
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
The project will include the replacement and widening of the bridge.
The municipality says to minimize disruptions during the project, it will be separated into two phases to avoid a total closure of the bridge and to accommodate a pause in all construction activity during the busy summer season.
During each construction phase, the municipality does not expect a full closure of the bridge or any major detours.
The expected completion date of the project’s first phase is June 15, 2025. At that time, construction activity will pause until the second phase begins in September 2025.
“Although the public can expect lane closures and delays during the construction periods, Ontario Street will remain open to vehicle and pedestrian traffic throughout the project. The municipality reminds the public to obey signage and leave extra time when travelling through the project area,” said a news release from the municipality.
Lambton Shores officials are encouraging all residents and business owners in the area to subscribe to an email list to receive updates specifically related to the Ontario Street bridge project.
The bridge project includes the addition of traffic lanes to help relieve traffic congestion at the intersection of Highway 21 (Ontario Street) and Main Street, especially during the increased traffic in the summer months. With a focus on active transportation and walkability, the project also includes the addition of multi-use paths on either side of Ontario Street.
Visit the Grand Bend Bridge Construction Project webpage for more information about the project and a link to subscribe to email updates about the project.
