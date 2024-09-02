Huron County showcasing Welcoming Week events
The County of Huron plans on celebrating Welcoming Week with a series of seven events throughout the area.
The events take place from Sept. 13 – Sept. 22.
Municipal officials say Welcoming Week is an annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate the people, places and values that help everyone feel welcome and give them a sense of belonging in their local community, no matter where they come from.
“New residents of Huron County are a vital part of our community. They bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, starting businesses, and contributing to the vibrant diversity that we all value,” said immigration partnership manager Mark Nonkes.
Four Huron County Library branches will host the following Meet Your Neighbour events in September. Meet Your Neighbour events are an opportunity to meet new people in the community and learn about some of the community’s organizations.
Meet Your Neighbour events:
- Brussels – Thursday, September 12, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Wingham – Saturday, September 14, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Clinton – Tuesday, September 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Seaforth – Wednesday, September 18, 7 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
“During Welcoming Week, I invite all residents of Huron County to welcome new neighbours. By working together, we can achieve greater prosperity and make Huron County the kind of place where diverse people from around the world feel valued and want to put down roots,” said Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
Astronaut reports strange sounds coming from troubled Starliner. Here's NASA's explanation
A mysterious, pulsating sound heard by one of two stuck-in-space astronauts coming from Boeing's troubled Starliner has been identified.
Canadian woman charged after $12.3M of meth allegedly found in luggage
A Canadian woman was charged after an estimated C$12.3 million of meth was allegedly found in her luggage in Australia.
Northern Ont. town taking applications for new mayor after previous one abruptly resigns
Éric Côté resigned as the mayor of the Township of Moonbeam last week and town council has decided to fill the mayoral vacancy by appointment.
Netanyahu pushes back against new pressure over Gaza and hostages: 'No one will preach to me'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pushed back against a new wave of pressure to reach a cease-fire deal in Gaza after hundreds of thousands of Israelis protested and went on strike and U.S. President Joe Biden said he needed to do more after nearly 11 months of fighting.
Joey Chestnut breaks own world record, beating rival Takeru Kobayashi in Netflix hot dog eating showdown
Joey Chestnut demolished his world hot dog eating record Monday, beating longtime rival Takeru Kobayashi in a showdown billed as “unfinished beef” between the two biggest global stars in professional competitive eating.
Edmunds: The four biggest mistakes people make when buying a new car
Car buyers have more tools than ever to get the right vehicle at the right price. Still, mistakes can happen quite easily.
Investigative journalist Stevie Cameron dies at home in Toronto, age 80
An investigative journalist who authored books that tackled topics ranging from a prime minister's involvement in jet purchases to the murders of women on a British Columbia pig farm has died.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.