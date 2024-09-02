Huron County showcasing Welcoming Week events

The County of Huron plans on celebrating Welcoming Week with a series of seven events throughout the area.

The events take place from Sept. 13 – Sept. 22.

Municipal officials say Welcoming Week is an annual opportunity to recognize and celebrate the people, places and values that help everyone feel welcome and give them a sense of belonging in their local community, no matter where they come from.

“New residents of Huron County are a vital part of our community. They bring fresh perspectives and new ideas, starting businesses, and contributing to the vibrant diversity that we all value,” said immigration partnership manager Mark Nonkes.

Four Huron County Library branches will host the following Meet Your Neighbour events in September. Meet Your Neighbour events are an opportunity to meet new people in the community and learn about some of the community’s organizations.

Meet Your Neighbour events:

Brussels – Thursday, September 12, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wingham – Saturday, September 14, 2:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Clinton – Tuesday, September 17, 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Seaforth – Wednesday, September 18, 7 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

“During Welcoming Week, I invite all residents of Huron County to welcome new neighbours. By working together, we can achieve greater prosperity and make Huron County the kind of place where diverse people from around the world feel valued and want to put down roots,” said Huron County Warden, Glen McNeil.