Mustangs blowout Warriors to stay undefeated
The Western Mustangs football team welcomed students back to campus in style with a 71-3 blowout win over the Waterloo Warriors.
In front of 7,500 fans, the Mustangs racked up 550 yards of offence while scoring 10 touchdowns.
"Ev (quarterback Evan Hillock) made some really good throws today; we got him in a rhythm early on and it really set the pace to this one," said Mustangs head coach Greg Marshall after the game.
"He was confident in his throws today and it really looked like he picked up where he was at last year and that was great," he said.
Hillock finished the game going 18 for 23 with 281 yards passing and four touchdown completions.
Western is now 2-0 on the season with the win, and they will play another home game next Saturday against Carleton.
This season students are allowed free admission to regular season games when they present their Western ONECard at the gates.
