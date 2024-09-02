Search underway for missing boater in Lake Margaret
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday three people were in a canoe which capsized.
Two people were able to self-rescue but one man did not surface.
Fire is now calling the search for the man in his mid-20s a recovery mission.
At 10:30 a.m. Derek Niles of Orange Force Marine Ltd. arrived on scene with sonar equipment to aid in the search.
More details to come.
