LONDON
London

    • Search underway for missing boater in Lake Margaret

    St Thomas Fire Rescue is searching Lake Margaret for a missing boater on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London) St Thomas Fire Rescue is searching Lake Margaret for a missing boater on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)
    Share

    St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.

    Around 7:30 a.m. Monday three people were in a canoe which capsized.

    Two people were able to self-rescue but one man did not surface.

    Fire is now calling the search for the man in his mid-20s a recovery mission.

    At 10:30 a.m. Derek Niles of Orange Force Marine Ltd. arrived on scene with sonar equipment to aid in the search.

    More details to come.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News