Search underway for missing boater in Lake Margaret

St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.

Around 7:30 a.m. Monday three people were in a canoe which capsized.

Two people were able to self-rescue but one man did not surface.

Fire is now calling the search for the man in his mid-20s a recovery mission.

At 10:30 a.m. Derek Niles of Orange Force Marine Ltd. arrived on scene with sonar equipment to aid in the search.

More details to come.