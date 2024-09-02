Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London

One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.

Sunday night first responders were called to East Zorra Township east of London, Ont. at 8:12 p.m. when a vehicle left the road and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene according to OPP and one passenger was taken by Air Ornge to hospital with minor injuries, while another went by land ambulance.

“Want to send out our deepest and sincere condolences to all family members and friends that are affected by this tragedy as officers have knocked on your door to let you know your loved one is not coming home,” says OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk

“You are in our thoughts.”

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are continuing to investigate the crash on Cassell Side Rd.

The road was closed for hours between 10th Concession Line and 11th Concession Line but has since reopened.