Do you know what to do at a pedestrian crossover? City gives tips

City of London officials are sending a reminder to drivers and pedestrians about how to navigate pedestrian crossovers safely.

During September, the city typically sees an increase in pedestrian activity, especially near schools.

City officials say this emphasizes a critical need for drivers to slow down and be on the lookout for pedestrian crossings and for pedestrians entering the roadway to cross.

Since 2016, the city has implemented 236 pedestrian crossovers to increase the accessibility and safety of the streets through its Pedestrian Crossover Program, which recommends new locations each year.

In 2024, the city is adding 36 new pedestrian crossovers. All locations are clearly marked with “stop for pedestrians” signs and pavement markings. Flashing beacons are also included on busier streets.

“Pedestrian Crossovers are being implemented to improve connectivity and safety for people who are walking,” says Doug MacRae, director of mobility and transportation. "These designated crossing points require drivers to stop for pedestrians to cross the street.”

Drivers are legally required to stop regardless of whether or not the pedestrian crossover location has a flashing beacon. Failing to yield to a pedestrian on a Pedestrian Crossover carries a fine of up to $1,000 and four demerit points.

Tips for drivers and cyclists:

Look for “Stop For Pedestrians” signs and slow down.

Be prepared to stop for pedestrians waiting to cross the road.

When you see someone waiting to cross at a Pedestrian Crossover, stop behind the yield line marked on the road. This line looks like shark teeth.

Wait until people crossing the road finish crossing completely; this is legally required.

Look and make sure no one else is intending to cross the road before you proceed to drive through.

Never pass a vehicle that has stopped at a Pedestrian Crossover.

Tips for pedestrians: