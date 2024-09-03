Stolen vehicle recovered in Thames Centre, London driver charged

LONDON
    A London driver is facing charges after Middlesex OPP recovered a stolen vehicle in Thames Centre.

    On Aug. 30 just after midnight, an officer who was on patrol saw a suspicious vehicle parked in a business parking lot on Dorchester Road.

    Police said upon further investigation, the vehicle was reported stolen in Peel.

    A person was found sleeping inside the vehicle and police said they were arrested without incident.

    A 29-year-old London person now faces charges for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, two counts of failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with probation.

