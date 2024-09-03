St. Thomas, Ont. man arrested following child pornography investigation

The London Police Service’s (LPS) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, with the help of St. Thomas police, have arrested a St. Thomas man following a child pornography investigation.

In June, the LPS said they were made aware of an ongoing investigation by the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC), allegedly involving a St. Thomas, Ont. man.

On Aug. 30, a search warrant was executed at a home on Princess Avenue in St. Thomas.

Police said a man resisted arrest.

Electronic devices were seized and the LPS added evidence of suspected child pornography was found on them.

A St. Thomas man, 34-year-old Matthew James Covil, has been charged with breach order from sexual offence conviction, unlawfully possessing child pornography, unlawfully accessing child pornography and resisting arrest.