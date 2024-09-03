No swimming advisory lifted at Southampton Beach

LONDON
    Chantry Island is seen in this undated photo from the beach at Southampton, Ont. (Diane Kuhl / Getty Images) Chantry Island is seen in this undated photo from the beach at Southampton, Ont. (Diane Kuhl / Getty Images)
    The no swimming advisory has been lifted for Southampton Beach.

    Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) made the call after getting results from a new series of beach water samples, tested over Labour Day weekend.

    The results deemed the water is within the limits for safe swimming.

    “We would like to thank the residents of Saugeen Shores and visitors to Southampton Beach for respecting the no swim advisory over the long weekend,” said GBPH Senior Public Health Manager, Andrew Barton.

    “Beaches are posted when bacterial levels in the water could pose a risk to human health.”

    The notice was initially posted on Aug. 29.

    GBPH said even if a beach is not deemed unsafe for swimming, people should use their best judgement before jumping in as water quality varies day to day.

