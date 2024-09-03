Rebranding of Ingersoll-built GM electric vans a positive move: Union

Union leaders contend new branding for Ingersoll-built GM Brightdrop vans is good news for 1,400 workers.

In the nearly two years since the production of the large electric vans began, the vehicles have been synonymous with their names.

However, as electric vehicle sales fall short of expectations for some automotive manufacturers, GM has decided to try a new approach for Brightdrop. It will rebrand the vans under the Chevrolet name and sell them at some dealerships, not just commercially.

"That should help tremendously, especially here in North America," said Mike Van Boekel, the Unifor Plant Chair at CAMI Ingersoll. "Now, basically every GM dealer in the States and Canada can order Brightdrop, and customers can order them and service them."

G.M. hasn't revealed detailed rollout plans, but the hometown Chevrolet dealer hopes to sell Brightdrops.

Pat Shea, general manager of Ingersoll Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC, told CTV News London vans are needed in GM's product lineup.

Pat Shea is the general manager of Ingersoll Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

"We had a vacancy for vans. We don't have vans in any kind of quantity. So it's a nice gap in our inventory that it is going to fill as well."

The addition of Brightdrop to the Chevrolet lineup comes as contract talks between the automaker and Unifor continue.

Late last month, the membership voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike if a deal is not reached. The key issue remains job security.

CAMI plant, Ingersoll, September 3, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

"I think we can get a deal done. I think you have to think that way. We still have two weeks," said Van Boekel.

Van Boekel is hopeful the Chevrolet rebranding will increase sales and, in turn, put more of his members back to work full-time.

"Right now, we're not even really one strong shift. But if we get everybody back working that would be two full shifts and then hopefully hire. So, we just need the sales and hopefully get everybody working, plus be able to hire off the street."

Both Van Boekel and Shea are hopeful G.M. will soon unveil a third smaller Chevrolet Brightdrop to accommodate small independent tradespeople, such as plumbers and electricians.