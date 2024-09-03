Kids at London Children's Hospital get first hand look at a real racecar

Race car driver Connor Pritiko brought his APC Pro Late Model Chevrolet Camaro to the Children’s Hospital to kick off the first ever United Racing Series “Race For Kids” fundraising campaign.

The fundraiser is a partnership between the APC United Racing Series and the London Children's Health Foundation to support helping sick kids.

The event will culminate this weekend during the Great Canadian 300 Race at Delaware Speedway where donations will be collected and children from the hospital will be invited out to see Connor race.

Pritiko's car sits outside of the Children's Hospital, September 3, 2024 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

Those interested in donating to the “Race for Kids” campaign can do so here.