Eagle Heights Public School reno project expands capacity for new students

Originally opening its doors for a total of 680 students, Eagle Heights Public School in London will welcome more than 1,000 students on Wednesday.

A large addition which was built over the summer has filled the void previously served by 18 portable classrooms – ensuring that the school can serve the growing community.

Some interior renovations are still ongoing and are on track to be finished by November.

“West London is one of the fastest growing communities in the board. Which is why I’m excited and pleased that this long-awaited, and much-needed, addition to Eagle Heights Public School is now complete,” said Thames Valley District School Board Director of Education Mark Fisher. “I want to thank the Ministry of Education for their continued support for our students.”

One of eight construction projects underway by the board, total investment into seven new schools and the addition at Eagle Heights totals over $200 million.

“The completion of the main addition at Eagle Heights Public School in London is very welcome news for the local community,” said MPP for Lambton-Kent-Middlesex Steve Pinsonneault. “This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead.”